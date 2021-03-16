ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Volatility At 6.37%, Should You Add A Position?

255 institutions hold shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP), with 31.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.05% while institutional investors hold 117.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 100.91M, and float is at 71.97M with Short Float at 2.44%. Institutions hold 81.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.75 million shares valued at $94.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.50% of the PUMP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.33 million shares valued at $61.55 million to account for 8.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.91 million shares representing 3.84% and valued at over $28.91 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.34% of the shares totaling 3.4 million with a market value of $25.15 million.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) is 64.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.36 and a high of $13.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PUMP stock was last observed hovering at around $12.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.93% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -103.17% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.19, the stock is 7.47% and 27.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -3.94% at the moment leaves the stock 87.61% off its SMA200. PUMP registered 224.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 137.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.92.

The stock witnessed a 31.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.84%, and is -11.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.37% over the week and 7.43% over the month.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $1.24B and $789.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 50.16. Profit margin for the company is -13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 796.32% and -12.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.90%).

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $173.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -167.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -55.90% in year-over-year returns.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Omavuezi Elo, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Omavuezi Elo sold 7,027 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $12.00 per share for a total of $84324.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 725.0 shares.

ProPetro Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that Munoz Adam (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 22,015 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $11.43 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4942.0 shares of the PUMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, BERG MARK STEPHEN (Director) acquired 12,274 shares at an average price of $6.11 for $74994.0. The insider now directly holds 12,274 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP).

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP): Who are the competitors?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is 224.20% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.71% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.66.