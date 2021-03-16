Sempra Energy (SRE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

1,114 institutions hold shares in Sempra Energy (SRE), with 205.76k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.07% while institutional investors hold 87.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 289.00M, and float is at 288.16M with Short Float at 0.93%. Institutions hold 87.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.95 million shares valued at $3.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.24% of the SRE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 23.36 million shares valued at $2.98 billion to account for 7.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 20.38 million shares representing 6.73% and valued at over $2.6 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 5.95% of the shares totaling 18.02 million with a market value of $2.3 billion.

Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE) is 3.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.00 and a high of $137.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRE stock was last observed hovering at around $128.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.25% off its average median price target of $142.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.14% off the consensus price target high of $174.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -2.33% lower than the price target low of $129.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $132.00, the stock is 8.06% and 7.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.24 million and changing 2.52% at the moment leaves the stock 5.63% off its SMA200. SRE registered 23.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $123.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $124.97.

The stock witnessed a 4.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.54%, and is 7.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.38% over the month.

Sempra Energy (SRE) has around 14706 employees, a market worth around $39.37B and $11.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.64 and Fwd P/E is 15.50. Profit margin for the company is 33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.00% and -3.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Sempra Energy (SRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sempra Energy (SRE) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sempra Energy is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.54 with sales reaching $3.1B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.40% in year-over-year returns.

Sempra Energy (SRE) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Sempra Energy (SRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Walker Cynthia Lynn, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Walker Cynthia Lynn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $117.70 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4636.0 shares.

Sempra Energy disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 25 that Walker Cynthia Lynn (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 25 and was made at $125.46 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3636.0 shares of the SRE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 12, Brown Kathleen (Director) acquired 746 shares at an average price of $134.08 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 746 shares of Sempra Energy (SRE).

Sempra Energy (SRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 36.34% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.49% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.86.