Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Volatility At 3.75%, Should You Add A Position?

350 institutions hold shares in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX), with 6.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.22% while institutional investors hold 89.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 85.01M, and float is at 76.39M with Short Float at 8.85%. Institutions hold 83.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is H Partners Management, LLC with over 7.8 million shares valued at $265.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.16% of the SIX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.09 million shares valued at $241.88 million to account for 8.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.62 million shares representing 7.77% and valued at over $225.6 million, while Samlyn Capital, LLC holds 4.88% of the shares totaling 4.15 million with a market value of $141.62 million.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) is 47.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.75 and a high of $50.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SIX stock was last observed hovering at around $50.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.02% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -57.47% lower than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.39, the stock is 11.47% and 26.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 81.95% off its SMA200. SIX registered 197.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 129.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.01.

The stock witnessed a 29.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.52%, and is 0.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 5.52% over the month.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) has around 1950 employees, a market worth around $4.16B and $356.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 33.06. Distance from 52-week low is 475.89% and -1.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.30%).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.28 with sales reaching $48.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -336.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 162.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -52.30% in year-over-year returns.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cellar Kurt Matthew, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cellar Kurt Matthew sold 11,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $49.46 per share for a total of $0.57 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56503.0 shares.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Cellar Kurt Matthew (Director) sold a total of 13,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $50.10 per share for $0.68 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 68003.0 shares of the SIX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Spanos Mike (President, CEO) disposed off 902 shares at an average price of $31.02 for $27977.0. The insider now directly holds 385,572 shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX).

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cedar Fair L.P. (FUN) that is 96.28% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.73% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.6.