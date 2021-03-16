Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) is 25.46% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.93 and a high of $11.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SLDB stock was last observed hovering at around $9.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -375.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.51, the stock is 9.22% and 23.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.03 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 116.55% off its SMA200. SLDB registered 155.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 322.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.13.

The stock witnessed a 20.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 157.03%, and is -0.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.81% over the week and 14.64% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 392.75% and -17.88% from its 52-week high.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Solid Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.40% this year.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) Top Institutional Holders

99 institutions hold shares in Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB), with 19.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.32% while institutional investors hold 99.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.30M, and float is at 30.07M with Short Float at 9.14%. Institutions hold 67.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 10.8 million shares valued at $81.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.87% of the SLDB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 9.98 million shares valued at $75.62 million to account for 16.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are EcoR1 Capital, LLC which holds 7.98 million shares representing 13.20% and valued at over $60.47 million, while Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC holds 11.68% of the shares totaling 7.06 million with a market value of $53.52 million.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schneider Joel Solomon Zev, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Schneider Joel Solomon Zev sold 23,398 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $8.84 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Solid Biosciences Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Morris Carl Ashley (Chief Scientific Officer) sold a total of 23,398 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $8.84 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the SLDB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Ganot Ilan (CEO & President) disposed off 457 shares at an average price of $7.66 for $3501.0. The insider now directly holds 3,026 shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB).