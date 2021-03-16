SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Volatility At 3.50%, Should You Add A Position?

336 institutions hold shares in SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), with 1.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.83% while institutional investors hold 63.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 220.01M, and float is at 217.68M with Short Float at 3.02%. Institutions hold 62.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 25.38 million shares valued at $510.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.55% of the SSRM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 8.49 million shares valued at $170.67 million to account for 3.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 6.36 million shares representing 2.89% and valued at over $127.89 million, while Ninety One UK Ltd holds 2.17% of the shares totaling 4.77 million with a market value of $96.01 million.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) is -23.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $25.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SSRM stock was last observed hovering at around $15.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $26.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.76% off the consensus price target high of $30.81 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 24.23% higher than the price target low of $20.43 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.48, the stock is 3.01% and -8.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing 1.98% at the moment leaves the stock -19.52% off its SMA200. SSRM registered 38.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.49.

The stock witnessed a -7.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.18%, and is 5.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 4.51% over the month.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) has around 1484 employees, a market worth around $3.39B and $853.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.89 and Fwd P/E is 7.07. Profit margin for the company is 15.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.00% and -38.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.10%).

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SSR Mining Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $100.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 73.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.90% in year-over-year returns.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 177.99% up over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is 289.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.11% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.83.