These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT)

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) is -35.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.38 and a high of $49.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CHPT stock was last observed hovering at around $27.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.93% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.67% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 33.56% higher than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.91, the stock is -17.91% and -29.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.36 million and changing -6.93% at the moment leaves the stock 20.57% off its SMA200. CHPT registered 161.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 150.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.99.

The stock witnessed a -30.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.16%, and is 0.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.23% over the week and 13.32% over the month.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $7.87B and $147.34M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 176.23% and -47.64% from its 52-week high.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -734.90% this year.

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.27M, and float is at 14.31M with Short Float at 38.99%.