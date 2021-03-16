Things appear to be looking up for Astrotech Corporation (ASTC)

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ: ASTC) is 25.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $7.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASTC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.12% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.12% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.22, the stock is -10.95% and -7.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.29 million and changing -0.45% at the moment leaves the stock -2.84% off its SMA200. ASTC registered 68.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5418 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0395.

The stock witnessed a -38.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.23%, and is 29.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.33% over the week and 12.77% over the month.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) has around 27 employees, a market worth around $45.00M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 126.53% and -71.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-219.30%).

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Astrotech Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.10% this year.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Top Institutional Holders

14 institutions hold shares in Astrotech Corporation (ASTC), with 2.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.36% while institutional investors hold 15.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.58M, and float is at 17.04M with Short Float at 2.66%. Institutions hold 13.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.63 million shares valued at $1.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.81% of the ASTC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.43 million shares valued at $0.76 million to account for 1.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bradley, Foster and Sargent, Inc. which holds 0.35 million shares representing 1.56% and valued at over $0.63 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.85% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $0.34 million.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 5.42% up over the past 12 months. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is -2.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 40.03% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 0.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.14.