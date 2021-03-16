Things appear to be looking up for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YGMZ) is -42.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.66 and a high of $58.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YGMZ stock was last observed hovering at around $5.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12%.

Currently trading at $5.86, the stock is -34.55% and -53.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -2.01% at the moment leaves the stock -34.50% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.95.

The stock witnessed a -46.73% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.51%, and is -26.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.62% over the week and 15.20% over the month.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) has around 210 employees, a market worth around $68.21M and $28.61M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 60.17% and -89.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -42.50% this year.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ), with 6.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 74.25% while institutional investors hold 0.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.64M, and float is at 3.09M with Short Float at 0.90%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Virtu Financial LLC with over 23951.0 shares valued at $0.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.19% of the YGMZ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with 5000.0 shares valued at $50800.0 to account for 0.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 1669.0 shares representing 0.01% and valued at over $16957.0, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 1576.0 with a market value of $16012.0.