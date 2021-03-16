Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) shares are -2.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.81% or -$2.48 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is down -0.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is -2.67% and 2.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 12, 2021, BMO Capital Markets recommended the PKG stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, UBS had Initiated the stock as a Sell on January 13, 2021. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the PKG stock is a “Moderate Buy. 2 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $134.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $136.00. The forecasts give the Packaging Corporation of America stock a price target range of $150.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $112.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 10.17% or -20.3%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -6.30% in the current quarter to $1.51, up from the $1.5 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.84, up 5.50% from $5.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.46 and $1.85. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 119,648 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 150,383. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 103,160 and 5,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Schneider Robert Andrew, an SVP & CIO at the company, sold 15,000 shares worth $2.01 million at $134.22 per share on Nov 24. The SVP had earlier sold another 5,000 PKG shares valued at $0.68 million on Mar 01. The shares were sold at $135.49 per share. Hassfurther Thomas A (Exec. VP) sold 5,000 shares at $135.00 per share on Nov 17 for a total of $0.68 million while Hassfurther Thomas A, (Exec. VP) sold 3,000 shares on Nov 11 for $0.39 million with each share fetching $130.15.

Shares of Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM)‎ traded in a range of $2.35 to $2.93, completing the day up 2.24% to $2.74. The day started out with an opening price of $2.68. The company has a total of 89,493,405 outstanding shares while its market capitalization is now about $245,211,930.

Anthony L.G., PLLC, a well-established SEC legal firm, recently assisted Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. ‎‎(SGTM) with the FORM-10 process to become fully reporting, uplift, and assist with all SEC legal issues. ‎The two companies entered into this agreement shortly after the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiary ‎Mulch Manufacturing expanded its 2021 mulch contracts with Circle K convenience stores, a branch of ‎Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc. (ANCUF).

‎The Company recently completed and posted the audit of its latest fiscal years ending December 2018 ‎and 2019. Its third quarter ended September 30, 2020, and is now ready to proceed with its FORM-10 ‎requirements, assisted by Anthony L.G. PLLC, an outstanding firm highly referred by the Company.‎

‎The Anthony L.G. PLLC is a full-service law firm specialising in corporate, securities, and business ‎transactional law. All aspects of corporate legal needs are handled by a team of experienced corporate ‎attorneys, whether it is completing an initial public offering, follow-on offering, merger or acquisition, ‎or general business contracts and ongoing corporate maintenance. It is the premier law firm for ‎corporate and transactional law in the financial services industry.

QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN), on the other hand, is trading around $49.07 with a market cap of $11.40B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $59.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 17.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.46 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

QGEN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 20.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $218.32 million. This represented 61.78% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $571.23 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.91 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.21 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Mar 2021, the total assets figure advanced to $5.91 billion from $5.77 billion over the previous quarter. Short-term investments amounted to $131.38 million while total current assets were at $1.67 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $457.81 million, significantly higher than the $330.84 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $325.02 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.20% with a share float percentage of 217.69M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QIAGEN N.V. having a total of 585 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP with over 16.5 million shares worth more than $871.83 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP held 7.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with the investment firm holding over 11.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $622.73 million and represent 5.17% of shares outstanding.