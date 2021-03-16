TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) is -16.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.76 and a high of $34.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TPGY stock was last observed hovering at around $20.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03%.

Currently trading at $21.65, the stock is -1.85% and -12.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.6 million and changing 5.00% at the moment leaves the stock -7.07% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.93.

The stock witnessed a -26.83% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.05%, and is 34.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.05% over the week and 13.57% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 121.82% and -36.84% from its 52-week high.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) Analyst Forecasts

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) Top Institutional Holders

3 institutions hold shares in TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY), with institutional investors hold 22.60% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 22.60% of the Float.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (TPGY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMEN, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMEN bought 101,525 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $23.81 per share for a total of $2.42 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.29 million shares.

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that LIGHT STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMEN (10% Owner) bought a total of 88,501 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $25.44 per share for $2.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.23 million shares of the TPGY stock.