United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE: UPS) is -3.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.50 and a high of $178.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UPS stock was last observed hovering at around $167.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.05% off its average median price target of $184.60 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.81% off the consensus price target high of $208.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -103.3% lower than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $162.64, the stock is 0.46% and 0.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.52 million and changing -3.01% at the moment leaves the stock 6.99% off its SMA200. UPS registered 72.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $161.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $164.94.

The stock witnessed a 0.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.97%, and is 1.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) has around 543000 employees, a market worth around $140.64B and $84.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 105.47 and Fwd P/E is 16.93. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.22% and -8.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.40%).

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United Parcel Service Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.72 with sales reaching $20.53B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.80% in year-over-year returns.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Top Institutional Holders

2,247 institutions hold shares in United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), with 78.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 69.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 870.00M, and float is at 715.16M with Short Float at 1.04%. Institutions hold 69.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 57.63 million shares valued at $9.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.01% of the UPS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 52.34 million shares valued at $8.81 billion to account for 7.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 29.33 million shares representing 4.08% and valued at over $4.94 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 2.74% of the shares totaling 19.74 million with a market value of $3.32 billion.

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lane Laura J, the company’s CHF Crp Aff, Com & Sustain Off. SEC filings show that Lane Laura J sold 2,375 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $157.93 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16655.0 shares.

United Parcel Service Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Hewett Wayne M. (Director) bought a total of 625 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $159.82 per share for $99887.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 868.0 shares of the UPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 23, Perez Juan R. (Chief Info. & Engineering Off.) disposed off 6,290 shares at an average price of $159.97 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 55,665 shares of United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS).

United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) that is trading 102.78% up over the past 12 months. Expeditors International of Washington Inc. (EXPD) is 57.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.76% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.08.