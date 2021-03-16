Which institution holds the most shares in Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)

177 institutions hold shares in Ecopetrol S.A. (EC), with institutional investors hold 1.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.06B, and float is at 221.63M with Short Float at 3.58%. Institutions hold 1.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 6.45 million shares valued at $83.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.31% of the EC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC with 2.85 million shares valued at $36.85 million to account for 0.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 2.13 million shares representing 0.10% and valued at over $27.53 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.10% of the shares totaling 2.08 million with a market value of $26.85 million.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) is 8.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.28 and a high of $14.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.76% off its average median price target of $50362.05 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.98% off the consensus price target high of $65995.28 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 99.96% higher than the price target low of $39854.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.03, the stock is 10.51% and 9.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.1 million and changing 5.73% at the moment leaves the stock 19.66% off its SMA200. EC registered 29.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.78.

The stock witnessed a 14.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.77%, and is 7.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.06% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has around 9150 employees, a market worth around $28.99B and $15.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.42 and Fwd P/E is 10.05. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.41% and -3.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ecopetrol S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32 with sales reaching $4.89B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.10% in year-over-year returns.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading 24.47% up over the past 12 months. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is 0.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.73% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.89.