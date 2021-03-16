Which institution holds the most shares in MediciNova Inc. (MNOV)

76 institutions hold shares in MediciNova Inc. (MNOV), with 3.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.72% while institutional investors hold 23.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.97M, and float is at 40.37M with Short Float at 5.72%. Institutions hold 21.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.31 million shares valued at $17.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.81% of the MNOV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.96 million shares valued at $10.33 million to account for 4.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Essex Woodlands Management Inc. which holds 1.11 million shares representing 2.27% and valued at over $5.82 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.53% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $3.91 million.

MediciNova Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) is 23.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.82 and a high of $13.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNOV stock was last observed hovering at around $6.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.61% off the consensus price target high of $20.77 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 40.73% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.52, the stock is 9.80% and 10.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.23 million and changing 8.13% at the moment leaves the stock 13.17% off its SMA200. MNOV registered 61.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.74.

The stock witnessed a 2.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.16%, and is 21.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.70% over the week and 6.98% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 131.21% and -50.79% from its 52-week high.

MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MediciNova Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.00% this year.

MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nagao Hideki, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nagao Hideki sold 2,354 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $7.40 per share for a total of $17420.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12646.0 shares.

MediciNova Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 15 that Nagao Hideki (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 15 and was made at $5.78 per share for $5780.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the MNOV stock.

MediciNova Inc. (MNOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 35.73% up over the past 12 months. Sanofi (SNY) is 11.41% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -17.75% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.27.