Which institution holds the most shares in Novartis AG (NVS)

1,220 institutions hold shares in Novartis AG (NVS), with 67.7k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 10.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.26B, and float is at 2.11B with Short Float at 0.32%. Institutions hold 10.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 21.81 million shares valued at $2.06 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 0.88% of the NVS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dodge & Cox Inc with 21.62 million shares valued at $2.04 billion to account for 0.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Loomis Sayles & Company, LP which holds 20.12 million shares representing 0.82% and valued at over $1.9 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 0.40% of the shares totaling 9.81 million with a market value of $926.39 million.

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is -9.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.18 and a high of $98.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVS stock was last observed hovering at around $84.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $103.43 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.18% off the consensus price target high of $129.58 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 0.71% higher than the price target low of $85.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.29, the stock is -1.79% and -6.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.31 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -3.01% off its SMA200. NVS registered 7.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -5.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $88.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $88.70.

The stock witnessed a -7.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.97%, and is 1.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.10% over the week and 1.25% over the month.

Novartis AG (NVS) has around 105794 employees, a market worth around $211.09B and $49.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.25 and Fwd P/E is 12.57. Profit margin for the company is 16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.29% and -13.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Novartis AG (NVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Novartis AG (NVS) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Novartis AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.64 with sales reaching $13.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Novartis AG (NVS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Novartis Bioventures Ltd, the company’s Former 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Novartis Bioventures Ltd bought 125,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 30 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $2.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.18 million shares.

Novartis AG (NVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 19.46% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 11.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 20.15% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.35 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.94.