Which institution holds the most shares in Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP)

244 institutions hold shares in Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.12% while institutional investors hold 80.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 49.40M, and float is at 47.49M with Short Float at 5.97%. Institutions hold 77.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.52 million shares valued at $243.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.30% of the TUP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 7.37 million shares valued at $238.56 million to account for 14.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.5 million shares representing 7.12% and valued at over $113.35 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 3.25% of the shares totaling 1.6 million with a market value of $51.81 million.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) is -14.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.15 and a high of $38.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TUP stock was last observed hovering at around $24.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.69% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.85% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 10.74% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.67, the stock is -10.59% and -14.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.09 million and changing 10.77% at the moment leaves the stock 21.99% off its SMA200. TUP registered 1249.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.38.

The stock witnessed a -15.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.14%, and is -12.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.79% over the week and 6.73% over the month.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has around 10698 employees, a market worth around $1.34B and $1.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.67 and Fwd P/E is 7.42. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 2306.09% and -28.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.80%).

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tupperware Brands Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $434.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 747.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.90% year-over-year.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cuesta Patricio, the company’s President, Commercial WW. SEC filings show that Cuesta Patricio bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 15 at a price of $27.79 per share for a total of $83370.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Tupperware Brands Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that SHEEHAN KAREN M (EVP, CLO & Secretary) bought a total of 2,012 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $24.79 per share for $49877.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48603.0 shares of the TUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, HARRIS CASSANDRA (CFO & COO) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $24.15 for $48300.0. The insider now directly holds 83,249 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP).

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) that is trading 173.69% up over the past 12 months. Yunhong CTI Ltd. (CTIB) is 175.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.76% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.54.