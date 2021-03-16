Which Institutions Own Shares In Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC)?

1 institutions hold shares in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC), with institutional investors hold 4.82% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 4.82% of the Float.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE: AIRC) is 18.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.99 and a high of $44.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIRC stock was last observed hovering at around $44.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.1% off its average median price target of $41.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.4% off the consensus price target high of $47.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -19.47% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.40, the stock is 7.45% and 12.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 13.54% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.99.

The stock witnessed a 9.58% In the last 1 month and is 7.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 302.67. Distance from 52-week low is 26.15% and 2.16% from its 52-week high.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $166.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.50% year-over-year.

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Apartment Income REIT Corp. (AIRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kimmel Keith M, the company’s President, Property Operations. SEC filings show that Kimmel Keith M sold 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $41.88 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27115.0 shares.