Which Institutions Own Shares In Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON)?

681 institutions hold shares in Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), with 2.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.93% while institutional investors hold 71.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 292.46M, and float is at 261.13M with Short Float at 6.23%. Institutions hold 71.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.3 million shares valued at $3.23 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.08% of the PTON Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 15.98 million shares valued at $2.43 billion to account for 6.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 13.42 million shares representing 5.09% and valued at over $2.04 billion, while Jennison Associates LLC holds 4.67% of the shares totaling 12.3 million with a market value of $1.87 billion.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) is -25.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.70 and a high of $171.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTON stock was last observed hovering at around $111.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.19% off its average median price target of $178.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.63% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -150.53% lower than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.74, the stock is -7.84% and -19.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.3 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 10.54% off its SMA200. PTON registered 471.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 34.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $132.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $122.38.

The stock witnessed a -23.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.45%, and is 11.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.23% over the week and 8.18% over the month.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) has around 3281 employees, a market worth around $35.02B and $2.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 225.03 and Fwd P/E is 156.80. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 536.95% and -34.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) is a “Buy”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 22 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peloton Interactive Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $1.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 124.60% year-over-year.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) Insider Activity

A total of 273 insider transactions have happened at Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 230 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kushi Hisao, the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Kushi Hisao sold 80,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $111.01 per share for a total of $8.88 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1724.0 shares.

Peloton Interactive Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Cortese Thomas (COO and Head of Prod. Dev.) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $111.16 per share for $4.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 413.0 shares of the PTON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, CALLAGHAN JON (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $114.62 for $1.72 million. The insider now directly holds 873,954 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON).