Which Institutions Own Shares In Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV)?

169 institutions hold shares in Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV), with 591.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.83% while institutional investors hold 96.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.48M, and float is at 25.54M with Short Float at 17.87%. Institutions hold 95.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.63 million shares valued at $144.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.97% of the RVLV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.21 million shares valued at $68.97 million to account for 6.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. which holds 1.65 million shares representing 4.97% and valued at over $51.31 million, while Penserra Capital Management LLC holds 4.78% of the shares totaling 1.58 million with a market value of $49.35 million.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) is 74.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.17 and a high of $50.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RVLV stock was last observed hovering at around $47.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.56% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -8.54% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -101.0% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $54.27, the stock is 28.77% and 41.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing 13.75% at the moment leaves the stock 125.53% off its SMA200. RVLV registered 471.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 205.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.48.

The stock witnessed a 40.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 122.42%, and is 15.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.14% over the week and 9.81% over the month.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) has around 843 employees, a market worth around $3.78B and $580.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.35 and Fwd P/E is 56.06. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 656.90% and 6.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.90%).

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Revolve Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $155.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 977.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Karanikolas Michael, the company’s CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Karanikolas Michael sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $38.60 per share for a total of $81.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

