Who are the Institutional Holders in Farfetch Limited (FTCH)?

252 institutions hold shares in Farfetch Limited (FTCH), with 60.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.97% while institutional investors hold 94.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 349.63M, and float is at 227.05M with Short Float at 9.65%. Institutions hold 78.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 39.93 million shares valued at $2.55 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.82% of the FTCH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 25.48 million shares valued at $1.63 billion to account for 8.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Invesco Ltd. which holds 14.56 million shares representing 4.68% and valued at over $929.29 million, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 4.55% of the shares totaling 14.15 million with a market value of $903.18 million.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) is -8.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.99 and a high of $73.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTCH stock was last observed hovering at around $59.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.24% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.54% off the consensus price target high of $89.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 1.25% higher than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.26, the stock is -7.50% and -7.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.27 million and changing -2.08% at the moment leaves the stock 49.56% off its SMA200. FTCH registered 581.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 129.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.57.

The stock witnessed a -15.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.16%, and is 8.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 7.52% over the month.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) has around 5441 employees, a market worth around $20.75B and $1.67B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 872.62% and -21.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (59.50%).

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Farfetch Limited (FTCH) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Farfetch Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.4 with sales reaching $456.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -706.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 37.80% in year-over-year returns.