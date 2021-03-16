Who are the Institutional Holders in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX)?

133 institutions hold shares in Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.19% while institutional investors hold 48.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.52M, and float is at 22.80M with Short Float at 12.49%. Institutions hold 47.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 4.29 million shares valued at $72.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.27% of the FPRX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.96 million shares valued at $50.33 million to account for 7.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RTW Investments LP which holds 2.52 million shares representing 6.61% and valued at over $42.79 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.44% of the shares totaling 2.07 million with a market value of $35.22 million.

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) is 122.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.75 and a high of $38.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FPRX stock was last observed hovering at around $37.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.37% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.37% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.86, the stock is 36.30% and 77.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 231.92% off its SMA200. FPRX registered 1484.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 893.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.28.

The stock witnessed a 90.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 142.54%, and is 0.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.44% over the week and 5.86% over the month.

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) has around 87 employees, a market worth around $1.67B and $17.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2063.43% and -2.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.30%).

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.52 with sales reaching $3.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.90% in year-over-year returns.

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, the company’s See Explanaton of Responses. SEC filings show that BVF PARTNERS L P/IL sold 7,393,340 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $20.19 per share for a total of $149.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81263.0 shares.

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that RINGO WILLIAM R (Director) sold a total of 78,959 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $22.50 per share for $1.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the FPRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL (10% Owner) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $4.98 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 4,611,909 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX).

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 35.73% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 11.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.28% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.24.