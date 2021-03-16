Who are the Institutional Holders in Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM)?

179 institutions hold shares in Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM), with 930.35k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.25% while institutional investors hold 93.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 74.29M, and float is at 73.19M with Short Float at 15.92%. Institutions hold 92.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.58 million shares valued at $33.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.48% of the FLDM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Indaba Capital Management, L.P. with 5.53 million shares valued at $33.18 million to account for 7.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primecap Management Company which holds 5.43 million shares representing 7.29% and valued at over $32.6 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 6.23% of the shares totaling 4.64 million with a market value of $27.87 million.

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) is -19.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.17 and a high of $12.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FLDM stock was last observed hovering at around $4.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.43% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 39.5% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.84, the stock is -1.11% and -16.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 7.08% at the moment leaves the stock -21.50% off its SMA200. FLDM registered 77.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.5974 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.3941.

The stock witnessed a -13.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.26%, and is 22.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.29% over the week and 9.31% over the month.

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) has around 627 employees, a market worth around $360.00M and $138.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 313.68% and -61.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.80%).

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fluidigm Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $31.97M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.70% year-over-year.

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Linthwaite Stephen Christopher, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Linthwaite Stephen Christopher sold 84,820 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $6.06 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Fluidigm Corporation (FLDM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 50.88% up over the past 12 months. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is 80.14% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 40.09% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.98 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.89.