Who are the Institutional Holders in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH)?

60 institutions hold shares in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH), with institutional investors hold 42.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.78M, and float is at 56.25M with Short Float at 1.88%. Institutions hold 42.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Millennium Management LLC with over 4.95 million shares valued at $53.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.60% of the GSAH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. with 3.98 million shares valued at $43.36 million to account for 5.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. which holds 2.8 million shares representing 3.73% and valued at over $30.52 million, while Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC holds 3.17% of the shares totaling 2.38 million with a market value of $25.9 million.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE: GSAH) is 4.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.85 and a high of $16.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GSAH stock was last observed hovering at around $11.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $11.44, the stock is -6.16% and -4.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing -2.89% at the moment leaves the stock 4.92% off its SMA200. GSAH registered a gain of 10.11% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.95.

The stock witnessed a -4.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.92%, and is 4.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.34% over the week and 8.72% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 16.14% and -31.32% from its 52-week high.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (GSAH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by 0.00% this year.