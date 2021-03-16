Who are the Institutional Holders in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS)?

168 institutions hold shares in JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS), with 2.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.38% while institutional investors hold 70.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.50M, and float is at 42.83M with Short Float at 15.83%. Institutions hold 66.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 2.7 million shares valued at $166.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.10% of the JKS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with 2.21 million shares valued at $136.48 million to account for 7.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 1.37 million shares representing 4.63% and valued at over $84.97 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.45% of the shares totaling 1.32 million with a market value of $81.51 million.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) is -24.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.42 and a high of $90.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JKS stock was last observed hovering at around $49.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.59% off its average median price target of $57.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.61% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -231.14% lower than the price target low of $14.13 for the same period.

Currently trading at $46.79, the stock is -8.82% and -21.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -5.25% at the moment leaves the stock 6.61% off its SMA200. JKS registered 168.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 121.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.66.

The stock witnessed a -28.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.63%, and is 22.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.54% over the week and 9.51% over the month.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) has around 15195 employees, a market worth around $2.15B and $5.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.75 and Fwd P/E is 13.15. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 309.72% and -48.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $1.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 19.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) that is trading 166.90% up over the past 12 months. ReneSola Ltd (SOL) is 1548.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.19% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.75 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.64.