Who are the Institutional Holders in Livent Corporation (LTHM)?

363 institutions hold shares in Livent Corporation (LTHM), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.74% while institutional investors hold 109.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 146.20M, and float is at 145.23M with Short Float at 16.21%. Institutions hold 109.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 24.09 million shares valued at $453.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.46% of the LTHM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.29 million shares valued at $288.1 million to account for 10.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 13.52 million shares representing 9.23% and valued at over $254.63 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 4.72% of the shares totaling 6.9 million with a market value of $130.04 million.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) is -0.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.95 and a high of $23.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LTHM stock was last observed hovering at around $19.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.68% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.78% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -86.9% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.69, the stock is -3.06% and -7.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.18 million and changing -3.51% at the moment leaves the stock 48.59% off its SMA200. LTHM registered 193.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 115.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.27.

The stock witnessed a -14.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.72%, and is 16.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.22% over the week and 8.57% over the month.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) has around 906 employees, a market worth around $2.71B and $288.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 55.63. Profit margin for the company is -6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 373.16% and -22.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Livent Corporation (LTHM) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Livent Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $81.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -137.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.60% in year-over-year returns.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Livent Corporation (LTHM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Graves Paul W, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Graves Paul W sold 3,715 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 at a price of $20.59 per share for a total of $76492.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Livent Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that Graves Paul W (President and CEO) sold a total of 4,991 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $22.09 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the LTHM stock.