Who are the Institutional Holders in STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG)?

474 institutions hold shares in STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG), with 261.36k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 89.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 158.40M, and float is at 158.13M with Short Float at 4.48%. Institutions hold 89.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 21.43 million shares valued at $671.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.53% of the STAG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 16.4 million shares valued at $513.62 million to account for 10.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 5.89 million shares representing 3.72% and valued at over $184.38 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 3.27% of the shares totaling 5.18 million with a market value of $162.16 million.

STAG Industrial Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is 9.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.54 and a high of $34.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STAG stock was last observed hovering at around $33.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.91% off its average median price target of $35.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.1% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -14.67% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.40, the stock is 6.87% and 9.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing 2.72% at the moment leaves the stock 10.83% off its SMA200. STAG registered 42.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.35.

The stock witnessed a 7.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.53%, and is 5.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) has around 78 employees, a market worth around $5.32B and $483.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.16 and Fwd P/E is 67.06. Profit margin for the company is 40.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.12% and -0.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.10%).

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

STAG Industrial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $130.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 278.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.80% in year-over-year returns.

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Butcher Benjamin S, the company’s Chairman, CEO and President. SEC filings show that Butcher Benjamin S sold 16,401 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 08 at a price of $30.05 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47088.0 shares.

STAG Industrial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that Butcher Benjamin S (Chairman, CEO and President) sold a total of 23,268 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $30.04 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47088.0 shares of the STAG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Mecke Stephen C (COO and EVP) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $29.90 for $1.5 million. The insider now directly holds 17,158 shares of STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG).

STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading 31.40% up over the past 12 months. Prologis Inc. (PLD) is 32.07% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.54% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.17.