Who are the Institutional Holders in Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO)?

104 institutions hold shares in Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO), with 6.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.49% while institutional investors hold 64.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 102.32M, and float is at 63.22M with Short Float at 9.26%. Institutions hold 60.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Greylock XIII GP, LLC with over 18.44 million shares valued at $527.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.02% of the SUMO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Sapphire Ventures, LLC with 6.45 million shares valued at $184.28 million to account for 6.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tiger Global Management, LLC which holds 5.39 million shares representing 5.27% and valued at over $154.08 million, while Accel XI Associates, L.L.C. holds 5.13% of the shares totaling 5.25 million with a market value of $150.01 million.

Sumo Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) is -23.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.71 and a high of $46.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUMO stock was last observed hovering at around $21.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.07% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 15.5% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.97, the stock is -28.43% and -30.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.68 million and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -18.13% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.84.

The stock witnessed a -42.88% In the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.31%, and is -14.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.43% over the week and 9.74% over the month.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) has around 710 employees, a market worth around $2.28B and $202.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -48.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.48% and -52.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.60%).

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sumo Logic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $52.43M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -92.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.30% year-over-year.

Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Sumo Logic Inc. (SUMO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.