Who is the Top Investor In Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC)?

89 institutions hold shares in Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC), with 423.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.88% while institutional investors hold 58.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.96M, and float is at 47.53M with Short Float at 0.19%. Institutions hold 57.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Barings LLC with over 13.64 million shares valued at $125.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 28.44% of the BBDC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. with 3.16 million shares valued at $29.05 million to account for 6.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc which holds 2.81 million shares representing 5.86% and valued at over $25.87 million, while UBS Group AG holds 4.75% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $20.96 million.

Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is 10.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.67 and a high of $10.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBDC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $10.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.3% off the consensus price target high of $11.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -13.33% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.20, the stock is 4.90% and 8.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing 1.49% at the moment leaves the stock 20.69% off its SMA200. BBDC registered 23.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.73.

The stock witnessed a 8.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.63%, and is 0.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.36% over the week and 2.01% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 12.44. Distance from 52-week low is 118.42% and -0.44% from its 52-week high.

Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barings BDC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $17.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.40% in year-over-year returns.

Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Switzer John, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Switzer John bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $9.11 per share for a total of $9110.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6000.0 shares.

Barings BDC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 07 that MIHALICK DAVID (Director) bought a total of 7,859 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 07 and was made at $8.97 per share for $70510.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15000.0 shares of the BBDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, MIHALICK DAVID (Director) acquired 7,141 shares at an average price of $9.04 for $64533.0. The insider now directly holds 7,141 shares of Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC).