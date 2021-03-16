Who is the Top Investor In Mattel Inc. (MAT)?

381 institutions hold shares in Mattel Inc. (MAT), with 992.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 99.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 348.23M, and float is at 346.74M with Short Float at 3.16%. Institutions hold 99.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. with over 49.58 million shares valued at $865.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.24% of the MAT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Primecap Management Company with 48.35 million shares valued at $843.65 million to account for 13.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 30.67 million shares representing 8.81% and valued at over $535.11 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 8.52% of the shares totaling 29.68 million with a market value of $517.86 million.

Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) is 23.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.53 and a high of $21.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAT stock was last observed hovering at around $20.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.96% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -54.36% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.61, the stock is 8.40% and 14.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.55 million and changing 3.03% at the moment leaves the stock 54.22% off its SMA200. MAT registered 161.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 96.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.66.

The stock witnessed a 19.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.95%, and is 5.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.48% over the week and 3.94% over the month.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) has around 32100 employees, a market worth around $7.53B and $4.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.39 and Fwd P/E is 21.50. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 230.93% and 1.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mattel Inc. (MAT) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mattel Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34 with sales reaching $685.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 158.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.30% in year-over-year returns.

Mattel Inc. (MAT) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Mattel Inc. (MAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 9 times.

Mattel Inc. (MAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hasbro Inc. (HAS) that is trading 77.04% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.68% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 10.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.48.