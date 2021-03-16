Who is the Top Investor In Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD)?

515 institutions hold shares in Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD), with 12.53M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.05% while institutional investors hold 27.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.20B, and float is at 512.31M with Short Float at 3.07%. Institutions hold 27.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 25.37 million shares valued at $4.51 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 2.89% of the PDD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.35 million shares valued at $3.44 billion to account for 2.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 16.31 million shares representing 1.86% and valued at over $2.9 billion, while Tiger Global Management, LLC holds 1.60% of the shares totaling 14.05 million with a market value of $2.5 billion.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) is -10.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.20 and a high of $212.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PDD stock was last observed hovering at around $161.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.93% off its average median price target of $1195.52 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.03% off the consensus price target high of $1596.62 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are 66.34% higher than the price target low of $472.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $159.13, the stock is -9.09% and -10.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.24 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock 35.73% off its SMA200. PDD registered 371.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 87.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $178.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $133.53.

The stock witnessed a -20.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.10%, and is 15.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.20% over the week and 6.69% over the month.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) has around 5828 employees, a market worth around $196.77B and $6.74B in sales. Fwd P/E is 558.35. Profit margin for the company is -17.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 426.92% and -25.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.80%).

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) is a “Overweight”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 27 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinduoduo Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $2.96B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 56.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 85.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 91.90% in year-over-year returns.