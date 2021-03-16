Who is the Top Investor In QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)?

203 institutions hold shares in QEP Resources Inc. (QEP), with 21.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.99% while institutional investors hold 65.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 242.80M, and float is at 218.58M with Short Float at 0.98%. Institutions hold 60.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 24.52 million shares valued at $58.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.11% of the QEP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 15.92 million shares valued at $38.05 million to account for 6.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 15.05 million shares representing 6.20% and valued at over $35.97 million, while Key Group Holdings (Cayman), Ltd. holds 5.63% of the shares totaling 13.66 million with a market value of $32.64 million.

QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE: QEP) is 78.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.26 and a high of $4.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QEP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $3.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -113.5% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.27, the stock is 14.09% and 30.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.41 million and changing 1.91% at the moment leaves the stock 129.43% off its SMA200. QEP registered 396.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 344.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4806 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0623.

The stock witnessed a 25.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 75.00%, and is -1.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.12% over the week and 7.11% over the month.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) has around 257 employees, a market worth around $1.08B and $724.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 122.00 and Fwd P/E is 137.74. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1526.67% and -12.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.90%).

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

QEP Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $220.51M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 103.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.30% in year-over-year returns.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 2 times.

QEP Resources Inc. (QEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) that is trading 166.00% up over the past 12 months. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) is 134.52% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.08% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.58.