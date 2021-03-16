Who is the Top Investor In Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM)?

1,153 institutions hold shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), with 2.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.03% while institutional investors hold 57.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 285.73M, and float is at 196.72M with Short Float at 3.55%. Institutions hold 57.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 13.5 million shares valued at $4.55 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.80% of the ZM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.76 million shares valued at $3.97 billion to account for 5.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 10.72 million shares representing 5.39% and valued at over $3.61 billion, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 3.32% of the shares totaling 6.61 million with a market value of $2.23 billion.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) is 3.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $102.00 and a high of $588.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ZM stock was last observed hovering at around $346.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.61% off its average median price target of $488.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.62% off the consensus price target high of $610.00 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 6.67% higher than the price target low of $375.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $350.00, the stock is -7.20% and -7.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.98 million and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -3.69% off its SMA200. ZM registered 225.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $385.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $418.12.

The stock witnessed a -19.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.05%, and is 12.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.06% over the week and 6.83% over the month.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has around 2409 employees, a market worth around $104.46B and $2.65B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 156.25 and Fwd P/E is 85.49. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 243.14% and -40.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.40%).

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) is a “Overweight”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.98 with sales reaching $904.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 44.50% year-over-year.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Insider Activity

A total of 236 insider transactions have happened at Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 225 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Yuan Eric S., the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Yuan Eric S. sold 15,625 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $347.63 per share for a total of $5.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Yuan Eric S. (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 80,529 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $347.97 per share for $28.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ZM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Yuan Eric S. (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 15,625 shares at an average price of $341.32 for $5.33 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM).