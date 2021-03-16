Why Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is 26.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.50 and a high of $229.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CAT stock was last observed hovering at around $229.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.74% off its average median price target of $219.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.25% off the consensus price target high of $293.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -84.59% lower than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $230.74, the stock is 7.26% and 15.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.21 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 41.80% off its SMA200. CAT registered 131.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $204.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $177.28.

The stock witnessed a 16.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.01%, and is 4.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.95% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has around 97300 employees, a market worth around $120.75B and $41.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.40 and Fwd P/E is 21.85. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 160.72% and 0.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Caterpillar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.88 with sales reaching $10.99B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.30% in year-over-year returns.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Top Institutional Holders

2,077 institutions hold shares in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), with 1.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 69.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 544.70M, and float is at 542.24M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 69.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 46.2 million shares valued at $8.41 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.47% of the CAT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 41.24 million shares valued at $7.51 billion to account for 7.56% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 35.61 million shares representing 6.53% and valued at over $6.48 billion, while State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co holds 3.52% of the shares totaling 19.19 million with a market value of $3.49 billion.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Insider Activity

A total of 107 insider transactions have happened at Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 61 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Marvel Gary Michael, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Marvel Gary Michael sold 5,056 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $220.97 per share for a total of $1.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 567.0 shares.

Caterpillar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 08 that Johnson Denise C (Group President) sold a total of 80,695 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 08 and was made at $219.82 per share for $17.74 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the CAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 08, Long Suzette M (CLO/General Counsel) disposed off 59,311 shares at an average price of $219.67 for $13.03 million. The insider now directly holds 10,549 shares of Caterpillar Inc. (CAT).

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) that is trading 167.79% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.0% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.81.