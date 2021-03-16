Why Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG) is 25.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.12 and a high of $46.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CFG stock was last observed hovering at around $45.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.78% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -9.61% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.94, the stock is 2.66% and 10.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.58 million and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 44.45% off its SMA200. CFG registered 89.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.89.

The stock witnessed a 12.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.83%, and is -2.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) has around 17407 employees, a market worth around $18.75B and $5.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.24 and Fwd P/E is 11.37. Profit margin for the company is 17.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 218.27% and -4.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.93 with sales reaching $1.64B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.70% in year-over-year returns.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Top Institutional Holders

842 institutions hold shares in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG), with 1.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 100.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 427.07M, and float is at 423.14M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 99.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 48.91 million shares valued at $1.75 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.51% of the CFG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 40.48 million shares valued at $1.45 billion to account for 9.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 32.66 million shares representing 7.68% and valued at over $1.17 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.54% of the shares totaling 23.56 million with a market value of $842.52 million.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 45 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coughlin Brendan, the company’s Head of Consumer Banking. SEC filings show that Coughlin Brendan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $35.35 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48532.0 shares.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 07 that HANKOWSKY WILLIAM P (Director) bought a total of 165 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 07 and was made at $21.25 per share for $3506.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 51508.0 shares of the CFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 22, KOCH CHARLES JOHN (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $19.76 for $98800.0. The insider now directly holds 93,924 shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG).

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) that is trading 41.97% up over the past 12 months. Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) is 93.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.57% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 6.83 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.81.