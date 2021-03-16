Why Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) is 46.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.72 and a high of $42.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The JWN stock was last observed hovering at around $41.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.42% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.6% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -316.27% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.79, the stock is 23.81% and 27.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.41 million and changing 10.68% at the moment leaves the stock 105.18% off its SMA200. JWN registered 112.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 216.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.18.

The stock witnessed a 32.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 44.08%, and is 22.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.91% over the week and 5.91% over the month.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) has around 68000 employees, a market worth around $6.53B and $11.61B in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.79. Profit margin for the company is -3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 290.70% and 8.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nordstrom Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.65 with sales reaching $2.82B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.90% in year-over-year returns.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Top Institutional Holders

513 institutions hold shares in Nordstrom Inc. (JWN), with 47.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.29% while institutional investors hold 96.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 157.50M, and float is at 109.79M with Short Float at 17.59%. Institutions hold 67.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 13.66 million shares valued at $426.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.66% of the JWN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 10.4 million shares valued at $324.65 million to account for 6.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 9.67 million shares representing 6.13% and valued at over $301.67 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.64% of the shares totaling 4.16 million with a market value of $129.76 million.

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NORDSTROM PETER E, the company’s Pres. & Chief Brand Officer. SEC filings show that NORDSTROM PETER E sold 15,560 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $37.75 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.48 million shares.

Nordstrom Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that NORDSTROM ERIK B (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 15,568 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $34.75 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.6 million shares of the JWN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, Deputy Christine (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 15,947 shares at an average price of $36.12 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 57,115 shares of Nordstrom Inc. (JWN).

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading 114.86% up over the past 12 months. Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) is 34.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.33% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 20.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.65.