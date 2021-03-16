Why should you keep an eye on Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)?

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) is -2.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.61 and a high of $40.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PAAS stock was last observed hovering at around $32.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.63% off its average median price target of $42.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.11% off the consensus price target high of $45.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -29.62% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.70, the stock is 3.55% and 2.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.93 million and changing 5.08% at the moment leaves the stock 3.71% off its SMA200. PAAS registered 144.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.74.

The stock witnessed a 2.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.89%, and is 13.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 4.97% over the month.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) has around 6850 employees, a market worth around $6.93B and $1.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.88 and Fwd P/E is 13.74. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 217.62% and -15.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pan American Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $449.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 54.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 25.40% in year-over-year returns.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Top Institutional Holders

503 institutions hold shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), with 3.2M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.52% while institutional investors hold 55.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 210.19M, and float is at 206.97M with Short Float at 2.18%. Institutions hold 54.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 24.34 million shares valued at $840.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.58% of the PAAS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.96 million shares valued at $205.74 million to account for 2.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.78 million shares representing 2.75% and valued at over $199.35 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 1.83% of the shares totaling 3.84 million with a market value of $132.51 million.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 177.99% up over the past 12 months. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is 289.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.81% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 3.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.03.