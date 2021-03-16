Will Mastercard Incorporated (MA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) is 6.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $199.99 and a high of $389.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MA stock was last observed hovering at around $382.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.95% off its average median price target of $387.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.16% off the consensus price target high of $450.00 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are -20.05% lower than the price target low of $318.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $381.76, the stock is 6.77% and 10.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.21 million and changing -0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 15.89% off its SMA200. MA registered 41.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $346.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $338.08.

The stock witnessed a 11.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.15%, and is 2.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 3.15% over the month.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) has around 18600 employees, a market worth around $380.88B and $15.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 59.88 and Fwd P/E is 36.76. Profit margin for the company is 41.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.89% and -1.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.30%).

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mastercard Incorporated (MA) is a “Buy”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 29 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mastercard Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.57 with sales reaching $3.98B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.80% in year-over-year returns.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Top Institutional Holders

3,053 institutions hold shares in Mastercard Incorporated (MA), with 114.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.51% while institutional investors hold 87.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 999.00M, and float is at 868.47M with Short Float at 0.74%. Institutions hold 77.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 70.49 million shares valued at $25.16 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.16% of the MA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 66.94 million shares valued at $23.89 billion to account for 6.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 34.77 million shares representing 3.53% and valued at over $12.41 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 2.98% of the shares totaling 29.38 million with a market value of $10.49 billion.

Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Insider Activity

A total of 114 insider transactions have happened at Mastercard Incorporated (MA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 77 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bhalla Ajay, the company’s President Cyber & Intelligence. SEC filings show that Bhalla Ajay sold 5,120 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 08 at a price of $374.42 per share for a total of $1.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4162.0 shares.

Mastercard Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 23 that Caldart Gilberto (President, International) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 23 and was made at $350.00 per share for $2.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1572.0 shares of the MA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Mastercard Foundation (10% Owner) disposed off 57,194 shares at an average price of $340.03 for $19.45 million. The insider now directly holds 107,981,847 shares of Mastercard Incorporated (MA).

Mastercard Incorporated (MA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AT&T Inc. (T) that is trading -13.17% down over the past 12 months. T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is 47.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.67% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 5.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.39.