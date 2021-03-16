Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) down -67.28% since start of the year

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (NASDAQ: WNW) is -67.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.31 and a high of $160.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WNW stock was last observed hovering at around $11.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2%.

Currently trading at $12.28, the stock is -13.46% and -40.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.84 million and changing 10.83% at the moment leaves the stock -53.36% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.33.

The stock witnessed a -22.82% In the last 1 month and is 23.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.86% over the week and 25.43% over the month.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) has around 55 employees, a market worth around $307.00M and $8.21M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 67.99% and -92.36% from its 52-week high.

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) Analyst Forecasts

Wunong Net Technology Company Limited (WNW) Top Institutional Holders

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 21659.0 shares valued at $0.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.09% of the WNW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 13855.0 shares valued at $0.52 million to account for 0.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jane Street Group, LLC which holds 11000.0 shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $0.41 million, while Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 1733.0 with a market value of $65039.0.