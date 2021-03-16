Yandex N.V. (YNDX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

540 institutions hold shares in Yandex N.V. (YNDX), with 10.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.08% while institutional investors hold 87.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 353.29M, and float is at 306.92M with Short Float at 2.73%. Institutions hold 84.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 28.82 million shares valued at $2.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.04% of the YNDX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 16.31 million shares valued at $1.13 billion to account for 5.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital Research Global Investors which holds 11.56 million shares representing 4.02% and valued at over $804.0 million, while Harding Loevner LLC holds 3.98% of the shares totaling 11.44 million with a market value of $796.25 million.

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) is -0.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.93 and a high of $74.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YNDX stock was last observed hovering at around $67.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.73% off its average median price target of $6001.76 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.97% off the consensus price target high of $6770.28 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 98.34% higher than the price target low of $4194.63 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.53, the stock is 4.53% and 3.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 2.55% at the moment leaves the stock 14.02% off its SMA200. YNDX registered 104.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $66.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $65.05.

The stock witnessed a -4.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.63%, and is 15.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) has around 11466 employees, a market worth around $24.26B and $2.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 72.05 and Fwd P/E is 33.56. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 148.94% and -6.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yandex N.V. (YNDX) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yandex N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $945.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 48.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -98.00% in year-over-year returns.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading 38.44% up over the past 12 months. Facebook Inc. (FB) is 60.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.62% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 8.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.68.