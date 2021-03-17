17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 93.84% Upside

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) is -17.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.00 and a high of $23.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YQ stock was last observed hovering at around $11.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.69% off its average median price target of $122.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.84% off the consensus price target high of $172.05 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 90.42% higher than the price target low of $110.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.60, the stock is -22.74% and -25.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing -6.11% at the moment leaves the stock -25.78% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.28.

The stock witnessed a -31.21% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.05%, and is -11.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.70% over the week and 10.01% over the month.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) has around 2613 employees, a market worth around $2.10B and $122.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 6.00% and -55.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.70%).

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.43 with sales reaching $73.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -73.70% this year.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ), with 4.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.31% while institutional investors hold 10.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 198.10M, and float is at 51.80M with Short Float at 1.04%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Galileo (PTC) Ltd with over 6.02 million shares valued at $77.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.57% of the YQ Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with 4.64 million shares valued at $59.48 million to account for 2.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Marshall Wace Asia Ltd which holds 1.34 million shares representing 0.80% and valued at over $17.17 million, while Sylebra Capital Ltd holds 0.59% of the shares totaling 1.0 million with a market value of $12.81 million.