3 stocks to watch in trade today: Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT), Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM), Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) shares are 0.17% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.30% or -$0.27 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +14.31% lower. Comparatively, the stock is up 7.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its weekly performance is 1.38% and -9.55% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 12, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the UNIT stock is an Equal Weight, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on November 16, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the UNIT stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 ratings it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.48 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.94. The forecasts give the Uniti Group Inc. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst thinks the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 28.25% or -91.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -322.20% in the current quarter to $0.03, up from the -$0.41 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.4, up 2.10% from -$3.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.09 and $0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.5 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 13 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 15 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchased 433,218 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 115,557. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 354,031 and 92,226 in purchases and sales respectively.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (SGTM) is at $2.60 in the current trading session. Its market capitalization on the last close reached $232,682,853. The company has a total of 89,493,405 outstanding shares. Its intraday-low price was $2.60 and its hit its day’s highest present ice at $2.60.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. engages in tree services, debris hauling and removal, biomass recycling, mulch manufacturing, packaging, and sales through its subsidiaries. The company was set-up to provide a solution for the disposal of tree debris, which is currently dumped in landfills. This is a burden on the environment and strains disposal sites around the country.

Based on vertically integrated operations, the Company’s sustainability-based solutions are derived from recycling and using tree debris as a feedstock to manufacture a range of organic, attractive, next-generation mulch products distributed to landscapers, installers, and garden centers.

The Company intends to grow through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions that are both accretive to earnings and positioned for rapid growth thanks to synergistic opportunities identified. Its customers are primarily government entities, residential clients, and commercial customers.

Investors Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC), on the other hand, is trading around $14.83 with a market cap of $3.56B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.08 and spell out a less modest performance – a -5.33% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.14 per share in earnings this year on a short-term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Investors Bancorp Inc. (ISBC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ISBC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 74.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $45.79 million. This represented 80.75% of the company’s total revenues which amounted to $237.88 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.32 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.18 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $224.3 million, significantly higher than the $160.65 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $206.54 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 time at Investors Bancorp Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 4,258 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transaction. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 20.2M shares after the latest sales, with -0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.40% with a share float percentage of 226.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Investors Bancorp Inc. having a total of 320 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. with over 23.5 million shares worth more than $248.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. held 9.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 20.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $218.38 million and represent 8.36% of shares outstanding.