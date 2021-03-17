A peek at AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): Who has invested in It?

495 institutions hold shares in AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), with 4.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.27% while institutional investors hold 102.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 127.66M, and float is at 123.22M with Short Float at 2.16%. Institutions hold 99.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 9.09 million shares valued at $414.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.97% of the AER Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Eagle Capital Management LLC with 7.67 million shares valued at $349.47 million to account for 5.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 7.11 million shares representing 5.45% and valued at over $324.1 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 4.77% of the shares totaling 6.22 million with a market value of $283.71 million.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is 31.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.42 and a high of $62.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AER stock was last observed hovering at around $61.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.64% off its average median price target of $66.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.08% off the consensus price target high of $88.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -1.31% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.77, the stock is 18.43% and 29.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.91 million and changing -2.67% at the moment leaves the stock 67.93% off its SMA200. AER registered 186.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 107.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.69.

The stock witnessed a 37.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.53%, and is 6.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has around 377 employees, a market worth around $7.88B and $4.40B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.26. Profit margin for the company is -6.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 473.61% and -4.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AerCap Holdings N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.14 with sales reaching $1.02B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -127.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.90% in year-over-year returns.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) that is trading 279.37% up over the past 12 months. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is 294.34% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.49% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.12.