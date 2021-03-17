A peek at Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH): Who has invested in It?

253 institutions hold shares in Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH), with 896.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.09% while institutional investors hold 89.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.29M, and float is at 81.44M with Short Float at 4.84%. Institutions hold 88.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.04 million shares valued at $101.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.60% of the BPFH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.49 million shares valued at $71.77 million to account for 10.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Group, LLP which holds 5.76 million shares representing 6.99% and valued at over $48.68 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.61% of the shares totaling 5.45 million with a market value of $46.04 million.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) is 69.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $15.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BPFH stock was last observed hovering at around $14.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.26% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.63% off the consensus price target high of $14.10 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -30.27% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.33, the stock is 1.16% and 8.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 74.52% off its SMA200. BPFH registered 79.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 141.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.09.

The stock witnessed a 3.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.26%, and is 3.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.32% over the week and 3.51% over the month.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) has around 804 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $273.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.01 and Fwd P/E is 18.42. Profit margin for the company is 16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 186.60% and -4.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.80%).

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $57.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.00% in year-over-year returns.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Almy Maura, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that Almy Maura sold 4,698 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $14.35 per share for a total of $67416.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that MacDonald W. Timothy (EVP, Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 10,586 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $10.81 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 94705.0 shares of the BPFH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 07, LARSON GLORIA C (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $6.10 for $30476.0. The insider now directly holds 39,224 shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH).

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB) that is trading 88.48% up over the past 12 months. Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) is 69.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.11% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 2.99 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.81.