A peek at Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG): Who has invested in It?

70 institutions hold shares in Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG), with institutional investors hold 55.94% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 41.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 1.49 million shares valued at $29.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.02% of the GNOG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Jefferies Financial Group Inc. with 1.27 million shares valued at $25.06 million to account for 3.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Exchange Traded Concepts LLC which holds 0.28 million shares representing 0.75% and valued at over $5.47 million, while BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd holds 0.73% of the shares totaling 0.27 million with a market value of $5.32 million.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: GNOG) is -11.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $27.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GNOG stock was last observed hovering at around $17.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.52% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.74% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 27.71% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.35, the stock is 11.13% and -3.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.28 million and changing -2.91% at the moment leaves the stock 10.98% off its SMA200. GNOG registered 71.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.20.

The stock witnessed a -5.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.71%, and is 17.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.06% over the week and 7.85% over the month.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $1.17B and $83.66M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 152.19. Distance from 52-week low is 92.78% and -36.16% from its 52-week high.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. (GNOG) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $22.3M over the same period..