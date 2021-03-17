A peek at HealthEquity Inc. (HQY): Who has invested in It?

393 institutions hold shares in HealthEquity Inc. (HQY), with 1.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.32% while institutional investors hold 104.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.70M, and float is at 75.38M with Short Float at 4.59%. Institutions hold 102.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.01 million shares valued at $627.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.86% of the HQY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.23 million shares valued at $504.14 million to account for 8.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 5.32 million shares representing 6.41% and valued at over $370.79 million, while Jackson Square Partners, LLC holds 5.61% of the shares totaling 4.65 million with a market value of $324.02 million.

HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) is 6.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.40 and a high of $93.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HQY stock was last observed hovering at around $80.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.67% off its average median price target of $88.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.47% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -14.66% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $74.53, the stock is -6.55% and -7.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -7.07% at the moment leaves the stock 16.01% off its SMA200. HQY registered 68.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $81.82 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.39.

The stock witnessed a -12.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.32%, and is -1.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.75% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) has around 2931 employees, a market worth around $6.10B and $746.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1693.86 and Fwd P/E is 43.82. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.66% and -20.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HealthEquity Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $186.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.60% in year-over-year returns.

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOTT DARCY G, the company’s Executive VP and CFO. SEC filings show that MOTT DARCY G sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 22 at a price of $78.38 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63884.0 shares.

HealthEquity Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Kessler Jon (President and CEO) sold a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $85.23 per share for $12.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the HQY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, Ladd Delano (EVP, Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 55,000 shares at an average price of $85.30 for $4.69 million. The insider now directly holds 30,211 shares of HealthEquity Inc. (HQY).

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY): Who are the competitors?

AMERCO (UHAL) is 124.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -22.54% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.98.