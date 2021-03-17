ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) on Track to Reach $48.50 in a Year

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) is -8.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.51 and a high of $56.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADCT stock was last observed hovering at around $25.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.24% off its average median price target of $48.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.77% off the consensus price target high of $56.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 30.36% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.25, the stock is 7.44% and -0.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.69 million and changing 16.95% at the moment leaves the stock -19.01% off its SMA200. ADCT registered a loss of -28.54% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.52.

The stock witnessed a -4.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.97%, and is 13.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.33% over the week and 8.01% over the month.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has around 179 employees, a market worth around $2.24B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 35.98% and -48.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-103.30%).

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADC Therapeutics SA is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.38 with sales reaching $860k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.40% this year.

ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Top Institutional Holders

61 institutions hold shares in ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT), with 36.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 48.05% while institutional investors hold 71.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 76.72M, and float is at 39.85M with Short Float at 11.13%. Institutions hold 37.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.76 million shares valued at $248.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.00% of the ADCT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmile Group, LLC with 6.76 million shares valued at $216.35 million to account for 8.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 2.99 million shares representing 3.85% and valued at over $95.61 million, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 2.53% of the shares totaling 1.97 million with a market value of $62.92 million.