Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is -9.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $255.13 and a high of $536.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADBE stock was last observed hovering at around $447.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.95% off its average median price target of $573.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.53% off the consensus price target high of $605.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 11.66% higher than the price target low of $510.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $450.54, the stock is -2.01% and -4.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock -3.28% off its SMA200. ADBE registered 57.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $469.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $479.03.

The stock witnessed a -9.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.33%, and is 2.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has around 22516 employees, a market worth around $219.24B and $12.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.48 and Fwd P/E is 33.96. Profit margin for the company is 40.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.59% and -16.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.60%).

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adobe Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.78 with sales reaching $3.76B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 18.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.60% in year-over-year returns.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Top Institutional Holders

2,769 institutions hold shares in Adobe Inc. (ADBE), with 1.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.31% while institutional investors hold 86.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 481.00M, and float is at 476.43M with Short Float at 1.00%. Institutions hold 86.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.28 million shares valued at $19.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.98% of the ADBE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 37.77 million shares valued at $18.89 billion to account for 7.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 26.49 million shares representing 5.52% and valued at over $13.25 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 19.23 million with a market value of $9.62 billion.

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Insider Activity

A total of 145 insider transactions have happened at Adobe Inc. (ADBE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 99 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lewnes Ann, the company’s EVP, CMO, Corp Strategy & Dev. SEC filings show that Lewnes Ann sold 15,647 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $500.00 per share for a total of $7.82 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25597.0 shares.

Adobe Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Belsky Scott (EVP, CPO, Creative Cloud) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $499.76 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28357.0 shares of the ADBE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Parasnis Abhay (EVP, CTO, Document Cloud) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $499.17 for $2.0 million. The insider now directly holds 43,746 shares of Adobe Inc. (ADBE).

Adobe Inc. (ADBE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include salesforce.com inc. (CRM) that is trading 72.55% up over the past 12 months. Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) is 201.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.72% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 4.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.95.