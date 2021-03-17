AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE: MITT) is 48.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.46 and a high of $10.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MITT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -9.75% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -35.08% lower than the price target low of $3.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.39, the stock is 3.84% and 19.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.11 million and changing -7.19% at the moment leaves the stock 34.58% off its SMA200. MITT registered -46.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9891 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1972.

The stock witnessed a 16.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.76%, and is 6.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.76% over the week and 8.19% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 15.14. Distance from 52-week low is 200.68% and -57.95% from its 52-week high.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) is a “Underweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $12.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -586.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.20% in year-over-year returns.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) Top Institutional Holders

90 institutions hold shares in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT), with 717.61k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.73% while institutional investors hold 32.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.72M, and float is at 39.99M with Short Float at 3.95%. Institutions hold 31.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.08 million shares valued at $6.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.03% of the MITT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P. with 1.77 million shares valued at $5.22 million to account for 4.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna International Group, LLP which holds 1.74 million shares representing 4.19% and valued at over $5.13 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.59% of the shares totaling 0.66 million with a market value of $1.95 million.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) that is trading 82.17% up over the past 12 months. AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is 39.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.86% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 1.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.46.