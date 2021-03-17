Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Volatility At 1.82%, Should You Add A Position?

409 institutions hold shares in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN), with 951.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.16% while institutional investors hold 54.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 598.68M, and float is at 598.33M with Short Float at 1.40%. Institutions hold 54.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bank of Montreal/Can/ with over 39.45 million shares valued at $649.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.59% of the AQN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 27.45 million shares valued at $451.89 million to account for 4.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 16.89 million shares representing 2.82% and valued at over $277.96 million, while TD Asset Management, Inc holds 2.76% of the shares totaling 16.54 million with a market value of $272.28 million.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE: AQN) is -1.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.53 and a high of $17.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AQN stock was last observed hovering at around $16.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $17.42 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.25% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -7.67% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.15, the stock is 0.46% and -3.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 6.92% off its SMA200. AQN registered 38.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.81.

The stock witnessed a -8.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.32%, and is 4.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 2.44% over the month.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) has around 3441 employees, a market worth around $9.67B and $1.68B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.79. Distance from 52-week low is 69.46% and -9.57% from its 52-week high.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021..

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PG&E Corporation (PCG) that is 32.63% higher over the past 12 months. American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) is 18.81% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.6% from the last report on Jan 28, 2021 to stand at a total of 7.92 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 9.62.