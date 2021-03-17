Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) up 16.42% since start of the year

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ: ATHE) is 16.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.28 and a high of $5.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATHE stock was last observed hovering at around $1.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 61.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.56, the stock is -8.13% and -9.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -6.02% at the moment leaves the stock -4.33% off its SMA200. ATHE registered 176.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -27.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7762 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7321.

The stock witnessed a -22.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.63%, and is -3.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.37% over the week and 9.82% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 457.14% and -69.71% from its 52-week high.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.00% this year.

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE), with institutional investors hold 2.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.06M, and float is at 15.43M with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 2.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.58 million shares valued at $0.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.68% of the ATHE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.32 million shares valued at $0.43 million to account for 0.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sabby Management, LLC which holds 0.19 million shares representing 0.54% and valued at over $0.25 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 12128.0 with a market value of $16251.0.