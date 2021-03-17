Are we looking at the next big move in AppHarvest Inc. (APPH)?

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) is 47.73% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.61 and a high of $42.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APPH stock was last observed hovering at around $24.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.39% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.95% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 44.95% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.12, the stock is -16.71% and -13.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.32 million and changing -5.67% at the moment leaves the stock 51.37% off its SMA200. APPH registered a gain of 133.30% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.35.

The stock witnessed a -30.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.26%, and is 18.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.30% over the week and 14.99% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 140.58% and -46.11% from its 52-week high.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.48M, and float is at 60.02M with Short Float at 5.57%.